Iran FM says US, Israel 'directly intervening' in protests

Iran's foreign minister accused the United States and Israel on Friday of fuelling a growing protest movement in the country, while dismissing the possibility of direct foreign military intervention after US warnings over crackdowns on demonstrators.

"This is what the Americans and Israelis have stated, that they are directly intervening in the protests in Iran," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a visit to Lebanon.

"They are trying to transform the peaceful protests into divisive and violent ones," he said, adding that "regarding the possibility of seeing military intervention against Iran, we believe there is a low possibility of this because their previous attempts were total failures".







