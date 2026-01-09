Canadian, Brazilian leaders discuss Venezuela

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday about the situation in Venezuela.

"The leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Venezuela and the implications for the region," said a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, noting that they "affirmed their support for a peaceful, negotiated, and Venezuelan-led transition process that respects the democratic will of the Venezuelan people."

It added that "the leaders emphasised the necessity for all parties to uphold international law and the principle of sovereignty."

Carney and Lula agreed to continue close contact, said the statement.



