Venezuela’s interim president declares week of mourning over deaths in US attack

Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday declared a seven-day period of national mourning to honor the "young martyrs" who perished during the US military operation that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Speaking at a televised ceremony in Caracas, Rodriguez paid tribute to those who died during Saturday's offensive.

"The images of these fallen youths have pierced my soul," she stated, asserting that their sacrifices were made in defense of the country's "supreme values."

The exact death toll remains a subject of conflicting reports. While some local media outlets have cited officials claiming up to 80 fatalities, Attorney General Tarek William Saab referred to "dozens" of victims.

Saab announced the appointment of three specialized prosecutors to investigate the casualties, which include both civilians and military personnel. He characterized the US raid as a "horrific war crime" and an "unprecedented attack" against Venezuelan sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the Cuban government confirmed that 32 of its officers were killed during the operation.

These individuals were reportedly members of Cuba's Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Interior Ministry.

Despite US President Donald Trump's claims that his administration would oversee a transition in the oil-rich nation, Rodriguez insisted that no "external agent" is currently governing Venezuela.





