US officials say raid to capture Venezuela’s Maduro left about 75 dead: Report

The US government assesses that an estimated 75 people were killed during a military raid aimed at capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, according to The Washington Post, which cited officials familiar with the matter.

One official said estimates suggest between 75 and 80 people died in the operation, while another put the figure at a minimum of 67, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper. The assessments include members of Venezuelan and Cuban security forces as well as civilians caught in the fighting.

Earlier reporting by the New York Times indicated that the death toll from Saturday's US military operation had risen to 80, citing a senior Venezuelan official, and noted the figure could rise further.

On Jan. 3, US special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a nighttime raid in Caracas, taking him into US custody amid airstrikes on military targets.

The operation, authorized by President Donald Trump, stemmed from long-standing federal indictments accusing Maduro of narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and corruption.

On Jan. 5, Maduro appeared in a New York City federal court in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.





