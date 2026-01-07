UK says it was involved in US operation to seize Russian-flagged oil tanker in North Atlantic

UK Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed on Wednesday that the British military supported the US operation to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic.

"Today our UK Armed Forces showed skill and professionalism in support of a successful U.S. interception of the vessel Bella 1 while on its way to Russia," Healey said in a statement seen by BBC.

He noted that the action formed part of "global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting."

"This ship, with a nefarious history, is part of a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion which is fuelling terrorism, conflict, and misery from the Middle East to Ukraine," Healey stressed.

He further reaffirmed that they will continue to step up their action shadow fleet activity to protect national security, the economy, and global stability.

US forces announced Wednesday the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, previously known as M/V Bella 1, in the North Atlantic Ocean for "violations of U.S. sanctions."