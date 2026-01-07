Head of Yemen’s STC dismissed from Presidential Leadership Council

The head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council on Wednesday issued a decree, dismissing Aidarous al-Zubaidi -- the head of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) -- from the body over alleged high treason.

"The Presidential Leadership Council issued a decision today, Wednesday, to drop the membership of Aidrous al-Zubaidi in the Presidential Leadership Council for committing high treason and to refer him to the Prosecutor General," said the decree signed by the council's chairman, Rashad al-Alimi.

It added that the country's attorney general would launch an investigation into the allegations.



