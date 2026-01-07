 Contact Us
News World Head of Yemen’s STC dismissed from Presidential Leadership Council

Head of Yemen’s STC dismissed from Presidential Leadership Council

Yemen's presidential council head dismissed STC chief Aidarous al-Zubaidi from the body over alleged high treason and referred him for investigation.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published January 07,2026
Subscribe
HEAD OF YEMEN’S STC DISMISSED FROM PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

The head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council on Wednesday issued a decree, dismissing Aidarous al-Zubaidi -- the head of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) -- from the body over alleged high treason.

"The Presidential Leadership Council issued a decision today, Wednesday, to drop the membership of Aidrous al-Zubaidi in the Presidential Leadership Council for committing high treason and to refer him to the Prosecutor General," said the decree signed by the council's chairman, Rashad al-Alimi.

It added that the country's attorney general would launch an investigation into the allegations.