French foreign minister discusses Venezuela, Ukraine with G7 counterparts

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had a phone call on Tuesday with his G7 counterparts, with the situation in Venezuela and security guarantees for Ukraine on agenda, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

"This first exchange between G7 foreign ministers under the French G7 presidency provided an opportunity to discuss the main international issues of current concern, including the situation in Venezuela, and (to) welcome the progress on security guarantees for Ukraine during the Coalition of the Willing summit, held in Paris today," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reaffirmed that France will continue working with its partners to respond to crises, fight against major global imbalances, and rebuild international partnerships.

Co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, the Coalition of the Willing summit focused on security guarantees and support for Ukraine and brought together leaders and senior officials from 35 countries, NATO, the EU, and Ukraine.

In Paris, the US and its European allies agreed to establish a ceasefire monitoring mechanism for Ukraine under Washington's leadership, as part of a broader framework of security guarantees aimed at ensuring a lasting peace.