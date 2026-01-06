Supporters chant slogans for captured Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas

More than a thousand supporters took to the streets in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Monday evening to show support for President Nicolas Maduro as he appeared in a New York court for his initial arraignment following his capture by US forces.

In downtown Caracas, supporters participated in the "Great March for Venezuela," condemning the US military intervention and what they described as the abduction of their president.

Maduro supporters carried banners and chanted slogans such as "We want him back," "Return our working-class president," "Sovereignty is not negotiable," and "We will always be loyal to Maduro."

Demonstrations in support of Maduro also took place outside Venezuela, including in Cuba, Colombia and several European countries, such as Spain.

Meanwhile, in various parts of the world, Venezuelan opposition figures and right-wing groups held rallies supporting the US action.

The U.S. operation, announced by President Donald Trump and carried out on Jan. 3, 2026, involved airstrikes and a special forces raid that resulted in Maduro and his wife being flown out of the country to face long-standing US federal charges, including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to traffic drugs.

In the disputed July 2024 presidential election, Venezuela's National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner with approximately 51% of the vote. International observers and the U.S. questioned the official outcome.

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and interim leader Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was appointed acting president by the Supreme Court following Maduro's capture, issued strong condemnations of the US action.

Rodriguez has recently adopted a more conciliatory tone toward Washington, calling for dialogue and coexistence, affirming Venezuela's right to peace, development and sovereignty, and inviting cooperation on shared development under international law.

On Monday, Nicolas Maduro appeared in Manhattan federal court in New York for his initial arraignment on the charges.





