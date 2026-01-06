Russia backs Venezuela’s 'sovereignty', urges dialogue after US military operation

Russia on Tuesday voiced solidarity with Venezuela's government and people, welcoming steps taken by Caracas to safeguard state sovereignty and calling for de-escalation and dialogue following a US military operation in the country.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it supports Venezuela's efforts to protect its national interests and maintain political stability, stressing that the country must be free to determine its own destiny without external interference.

The ministry said it welcomed Venezuela's newly sworn-in interim President Delcy Rodriguez, noting that she took an oath of office based on a ruling by Venezuela's Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court.

"This step demonstrates the Bolivarian government's determination to ensure unity and preserve the vertical power structure established in accordance with national legislation, mitigate the risk of a constitutional crisis, and create the necessary conditions for Venezuela's continued peaceful and stable development," the statement said, referring to what it described as "blatant neocolonial threats and armed aggression from abroad."

"We reaffirm Russia's unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government," the ministry added, saying Moscow stands ready to continue providing necessary support to what it described as a friendly country.

The Foreign Ministry also called for de-escalation of tensions around Venezuela, urging that "any existing problems" be resolved through constructive dialogue in line with international law and the UN Charter. It emphasized that Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace.

The remarks came after Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said the United States had carried out strikes on civilian and military targets in Caracas, describing the actions as military aggression and announcing a state of emergency.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the developments underscore the need to prevent further escalation and to guarantee the sovereign development of countries in the region.