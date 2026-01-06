Mexican president condemns US military intervention in Venezuela

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has condemned the US military intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, rejecting any form of military intervention in Latin America and dismissing the possibility of a similar attack on Mexican territory.

During her morning briefing on Monday, Sheinbaum said Mexico firmly rejects all forms of foreign intervention, a position she said is based not only on the Mexican Constitution but also on the UN Charter.

"We categorically reject intervention in the internal affairs of other countries. The history of Latin America is clear and compelling: intervention has never brought democracy, never generated well-being, nor lasting stability," she said.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured after US President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on multiple sites in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday, which reportedly resulted in at least 80 confirmed deaths.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente also criticized the Trump administration's actions and condemned what he described as the passive role of the UN, arguing that it has failed to act decisively in the face of unilateral and violent actions against a sovereign nation.

"The United Nations remains our primary multilateral structure. It is the best we have. But unfortunately, today it has proven ineffective in trying to contain abuses by hegemonic powers. Hardly more than a voice can be raised to denounce the daily violations of international law," de la Fuente said.

Shortly after the US intervention in Venezuela, Trump referenced other Latin American countries as potential targets of US action, including Mexico and Colombia, which he claimed serve as hubs for international drug trafficking.

Regarding Mexico, Trump stated that Sheinbaum is "terrified" of drug cartels, which he alleged are the true governing force in the country, and he hinted at the possibility of military intervention.

During her press conference, Sheinbaum dismissed any scenario resembling the intervention in Venezuela.

"I do not believe in an invasion. I do not believe that it is even something they are taking very seriously," she said.

She added that Trump has repeatedly suggested allowing the US military to enter Mexico, a proposal her administration has firmly rejected.

"On several occasions, Trump has insisted that the US Army should be able to enter Mexico. We have said no very firmly. First, because we defend our sovereignty, and second, because it is not necessary."





