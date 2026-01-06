 Contact Us
Malaysia’s 100-year-old former prime minister Mahathir hospitalized for suspected fracture

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 100, was hospitalized in Kuala Lumpur after falling at home, with doctors suspecting a hip fracture as he awaits medical assessment.

Published January 06,2026
Veteran Malaysian statesman and former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalized after falling at his home, his aide told Anadolu.

Sufi Yusoff said that while a medical report is still awaited, doctors "suspect a fracture in the hip" of the 100-year-old politician.

He is admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) in the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

"I cannot comment much as we are waiting for a report from the medical team," Yusoff said over the phone.

Mahathir, who turned 100 last July, fell inside his home early Tuesday morning at around 7:40 a.m. (0340GMT), his aide said.

Yusoff added that the medical report is expected to be delivered by late Tuesday local time.

Mahathir has a history of medical procedures, including heart bypass surgeries.

Last July, he was admitted to the IJN after experiencing fatigue during a picnic in Putrajaya.