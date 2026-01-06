French foreign minister reaffirms commitment to supporting Syria

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Tuesday reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Syria's recovery, reconstruction and economic revival, and strengthening cooperation across multiple fields.

This came during a meeting in Paris between Barrot and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani.

According to a statement by the Syrian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance strategic partnerships between the two countries.

France also expressed its companies' readiness to resume operations in Syria, the statement said.

Barrot underscored "France's commitment to backing Syria's path toward recovery, reconstruction and economic revitalization, as well as expanding bilateral cooperation," the statement added.

On Monday, a Syrian government source said a new round of negotiations with Israel began under US mediation, focusing on reviving the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Despite the fact that the Syrian government poses no threat, Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in Quneitra's countryside, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning passersby and destroying farmland.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.





