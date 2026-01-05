UN chief raises concern over disregard for international law after US military action in Venezuela

The head of the UN on Monday reiterated deep concern over disrespect for international law following recent US military action against Venezuela that resulted in the capture of the country's President Nicolas Maduro.

Conveying UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' message to an emergency session on Venezuela, Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said: "I have consistently stressed the imperative of full respect, by all, for international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, which provides the foundation for the maintenance of international peace and security."

"I remain deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the 3 January military action," Guterres said in the statement.

The UN chief stressed that the Charter of the United Nations "enshrines the prohibition of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," adding that adherence to the Charter is essential for global stability.

"The maintenance of international peace and security depends on the continued commitment of all member States to adhere to all the provisions of the Charter," Guterres said.

Emphasizing the need to uphold core principles amid the current crisis, the statement by Guterres said: "In situations as confused and complex as the one we now face, it is important to stick to principles."

"Respect for the UN Charter and all other applicable legal frameworks to safeguard peace and security. Respect for the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states," he said, urging for "the power of law" to prevail.

"International law contains tools to address issues such as illicit traffic in narcotics, disputes about resources and human rights concerns," he added.

The emergency session comes following the permanent mission of Venezuela's official request, sent on Jan. 3, with support from China and Russia.