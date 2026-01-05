Venezuelan president pleads not guilty to all charges in US court

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, first lady Cilia Flores, pled not guilty Monday to a series of gun and drug charges brought by the Trump administration.

"I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here," Maduro told US Judge Alvin Hellerstein, according to multiple reports. Flores similarly responded when asked for her plea, telling Hellerstein that she is "not guilty. Completely innocent."

Hellerstein advised Maduro and Flores that they have a right to a consular visit, and both said they would like to have one.