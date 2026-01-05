 Contact Us
Venezuelan president pleads not guilty to all charges in US court

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by the US, has pleaded not guilty to drug offences in a New York court, US media report from the courtroom.

Published January 05,2026
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges, in Manhattan (REUTERS Photo)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, first lady Cilia Flores, pled not guilty Monday to a series of gun and drug charges brought by the Trump administration.

"I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here," Maduro told US Judge Alvin Hellerstein, according to multiple reports. Flores similarly responded when asked for her plea, telling Hellerstein that she is "not guilty. Completely innocent."

Hellerstein advised Maduro and Flores that they have a right to a consular visit, and both said they would like to have one.