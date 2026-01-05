Erdoğan warns against destabilization of Venezuela, emphasizes respect for international law

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said he conveyed Ankara's sensitivities during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, stressing that Venezuela should not be allowed to slide into instability.

"Violating countries' sovereignty and trampling international law are risky steps that could lead to serious complications at the global level," Erdoğan said.

Reaffirming Türkiye's position, Erdoğan stated that Ankara will continue to stand by the "friendly people of Venezuela in their struggle for prosperity, peace, and development."

Türkiye never approves of any action that violates international law, Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara seeks to act in a way that serves the best interests of both Türkiye and the brotherly Venezuelan nation.





















