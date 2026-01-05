Erdoğan: Türkiye will not be silent in the face of oppression and injustice

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday made statements following the Cabinet meeting.

The key points from President Erdoğan's remarks are as follows:

"We are striving to represent the Republic of Türkiye around the world with honor, dignity, and pride. As I frequently emphasize, Türkiye is carrying out a breakthrough in every field that is watched with close attention, appreciation, and often with admiration and envy by the world.

'WHEREVER THERE IS INJUSTICE, ILLEGALITY, OR OPPRESSION, WE HAVE MADE OUR STANCE VERY CLEAR'



No one will be able to stop this. In the not-too-distant future, God willing, we will all live together in a country that is stronger, more prosperous, and more respected in nearly every field.

While I have the opportunity, I must also state the following. Türkiye is among the leading countries in the world that defend justice, legitimacy, and international law. From Gaza to Syria, wherever there is injustice, illegality, or oppression, we have clearly demonstrated our position. Let me be clear: when our principles are at stake, we do not fall into any sense of inferiority or hesitation."



















