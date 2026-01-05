Maduro’s son pledges loyalty to Venezuela´s interim president

Deputy Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of ousted President Nicolas Maduro, delivers a speech during the opening session of the National Assembly, in Caracas on January 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The son of captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday appeared before the National Assembly to pledge his "unconditional support" for acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Speaking at the opening of the legislative session, the younger Maduro-often called "Nicolasito"-expressed his family's resolve to assist Rodriguez in the "difficult task" of leading the nation following his father's apprehension by US special forces on Saturday.

"You can count on our resolve to take the right steps in facing this responsibility that now falls to you, and we stand firm in absolute unity to achieve the objective of peace in Venezuela, to move the country forward, and for the return of Nicolas and Cilia," he said.

He warned that the "abduction" of a head of state threatens the security of all nations that refuse to yield to foreign powers, asserting that international law should serve as a barrier against such imperial actions.

"If we normalize the kidnapping of a head of state, no country is safe. Today it is Venezuela, tomorrow it could be any country that does not yield."

Closing with a personal note, he told his father that the family remains strong and will perform their duties until his return.

"You made all of us in the family strong people," he said. "We are here doing our duty until your return. The country is in good hands, Dad. And soon we will embrace each other here in Venezuela. And you will see the boys, Cilia. You will see them, Cilia. We will see each other."

Meanwhile, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were arraigned in a federal court on Monday afternoon, where they entered pleas of "not guilty" to multiple charges of narco-terrorism and weapons conspiracy.

Maduro, appearing in prison attire and ankle shackles, identified himself to the judge as the "president of my country" and a "prisoner of war." While his defense team did not seek bail, the court has scheduled their next appearance for March 17.

The transition of power in Caracas was formalized as the Supreme Court's Constitutional Chamber appointed Rodriguez as interim president to ensure administrative continuity. Following her first Cabinet meeting, Rodriguez issued a public statement seeking a "balanced and respectful" relationship with Washington, emphasizing sovereign equality and non-interference.

US President Donald Trump, speaking from Air Force One and Mar-a-Lago, insisted that the US requires "total access" to Venezuela's oil reserves to fund the country's reconstruction and reimburse the US for damages. Trump said American oil giants would be deployed to repair the nation's "broken" infrastructure while the existing embargo remains in place.