TRUMP DOES NOT BELIEVE UKRAINE TARGETED ONE OF PUTINS RESIDENCES

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he did not believe Ukraine had targeted one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residences in a recent drone attack.



"I don't believe that strike happened," Trump told journalists aboard Air Force One.



"There is something that happened fairly nearby, but had nothing to do with this," he said, without elaborating.



Russia said it had decoded data from a Ukrainian drone that it claimed showed a planned attack on one of Putin's residences on December 29.



Ukraine denied launching an attack and accused Moscow of using the false claim to justify strikes on government buildings in Kiev.



Trump had initially criticized Ukraine over the alleged attack following a conversation with Putin.



Last week, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) concluded that Ukraine did not target Putin or one of his residences.



US media reported that Trump was briefed on Wednesday by CIA Director John Ratcliffe about the intelligence findings.



Ukraine has been fighting for nearly four years, with Western backing, against a full-scale invasion ordered by Putin.

