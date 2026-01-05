US defense chief moves to censure senator over 'illegal orders' remarks

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Monday that the Pentagon would send a formal letter of censure to Sen. Mark Kelly and review his retirement rank and pay over recent "seditious statements" he and other Democratic lawmakers made.

"Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline. As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice," Hegseth said on US social media platform X.

"The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay," he added.

Hegseth said Kelly has 30 days to respond to the Pentagon's action, with the retirement grade review to be completed within 45 days.

"Captain Kelly's status as a sitting United States Senator does not exempt him from accountability, and further violations could result in further action," added Hegseth.

Kelly and fellow Sen. Elissa Slotkin, as well as Representatives Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander and Chrissy Houlahan released a video in November in which they urged service members and intelligence officers to "refuse unlawful orders."

The lawmakers, who either served in the armed forces or the intelligence community before entering Congress, said they wanted to speak directly to those who serve now, saying: "Americans trust their military, but that trust is at risk."

"This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home," they said in a compiled video message.

In an apparent response to the Pentagon's action, Kelly issued a new video on social media, in which he touted his family's history of military service while pointing out the lack of service in President Donald Trump's family.

"Donald Trump? He deferred the draft five times, because he had bone spurs. Look, not everyone has to serve in our military. I get that. But when you're going to question my patriotism, and lecture me about duty to this country, and threaten me with a court martial, four generations of service to this country earns me the right to speak," he said.

"Five deferments earns nothing."