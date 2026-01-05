Latvia reports damage to cable in Baltic Sea

An undersea cable in the Baltic Sea has once again been damaged - this time off the coast of Latvia.



"A private company's fibre optic cable was found to be damaged in the Baltic Sea near Liepāja," Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced on the platform X on Sunday evening.



According to the Latvian police, the suspected cause of the damage is a ship. The exact circumstances of the incident, which occurred on January 2 in Latvian territorial waters, are still unclear.



Based on information from the Latvian Navy, the ship is said to have initially sailed over an inactive cable and then changed its course to the now damaged cable, the police stated.



After identifying the suspect ship, an investigation was launched, and the crew members were questioned.



Investigators boarded the ship, which is currently docked in the port of Liepāja. The ship and its crew, who are cooperating with the police, have not been detained so far, the police said. The investigations are ongoing.





Liepāja is Latvia's third-largest city and is located directly on the Baltic Sea coast, north of the border with Lithuania.



According to reports, the first information about the possible damage to the cable came from the neighbouring country, but it is said to have no impact on Latvian consumers.



The damage to the undersea cable is the second incident within a week in the Baltic Sea.



On New Year's Eve, a data cable between Estonia and Finland was damaged. A ship is suspected, which was encountered by the Finnish authorities with a lowered anchor chain and detained.



