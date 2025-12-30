UK recorded over 300 earthquakes in 2025: Study

More than 300 earthquakes have been recorded in the UK in 2025, a British Geological Survey (BGS) report said.

As of mid-December, this year has seen 309 earthquakes recorded across Britain, according to data published by seismologists.

According to the report, Perthshire and the western Highlands in Scotland, the southern parts of Wales, and Yorkshire and Lancashire in England were among the most active regions to experience quakes.

It said that while many of these seismic events were too subtle to be felt by the public, the network of 80 monitoring stations across the UK operated by the BGS has been recording the movement beneath our feet to an exceptional level of accuracy.

The BGS said it received 1,320 reports from members of the public who felt earthquakes this year.

Perth and Kinross experienced the two most powerful onshore earthquakes, which took place hours apart on Oct. 20 near Loch Lyon with a 3.7-magnitude tremor followed by a 3.6-magnitude event.

BGS said that 34 out of the 309 recorded earthquakes occurred near Loch Lyon between October and December.





