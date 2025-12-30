UK government admits error after release of royal documents on former Prince Andrew

The UK Cabinet Office said an "administrative error" led to the accidental release of historical government documents relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, said British media reports on Tuesday.

The papers, held by the prime minister's office, were briefly shared with journalists under embargo ahead of the annual release of government records under the 20-year rule.

The file, dating from 2004 and 2005, concerned royal visits and included minutes from a meeting discussing overseas travel plans for Andrew, who was then serving as a trade envoy.

Andrew, 65, the younger brother of King Charles III and second son of Queen Elizabeth, has faced sustained criticism in recent years for his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, among other complaints.

The king stripped Andrew of his princely title and removed him from his official residence amid ongoing scrutiny of his links to Epstein.

After journalists had seen the documents, they were withdrawn. The version later transferred to the National Archives for public access had the references to Andrew and other related details redacted.

Under UK law, most government records are released to the public after 20 years. However, documents relating to the royal family are often withheld under the Public Records Act.

The Cabinet Office, which is responsible for transferring files to the archives, said the documents had been shared with journalists in an unredacted form by mistake and had never been intended for release.

"All records are managed in line with the requirements of the Public Records Act," a government spokesperson told Sky News. "Any release is subject to an extensive review process, including engaging expert stakeholders."

Journalists from several outlets, including the Press Association, said the meeting minutes appeared unremarkable before they were removed.

Anti-monarchy campaigners have criticized the decision to withhold the documents, arguing there is no justification for keeping them secret.





