SAUDI COALITION STRIKES 2 SHIPS IN YEMENS MUKALLA

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Tuesday launched a "limited" airstrike targeting two ships at the Mukalla port in Yemen.

In remarks reported by the Saudi Press Agency, Coalition Forces spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said two vessels arriving from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) port of Fujairah entered the port of Mukalla without securing official authorization from the coalition's Joint Forces Command.

"Given the danger and escalation posed by these weapons, which threaten security and stability, the Coalition Air Forces conducted a limited military operation this morning targeting weapons and combat vehicles unloaded from the two ships at the port of al-Mukalla," al-Maliki said.

He added that the operation was carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, ensuring "no collateral damage occurred."



