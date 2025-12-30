Australian police say Bondi attackers 'alleged to have acted alone'

The Australian Federal Police on Tuesday said that the two men alleged to have launched a terrorist attack against Jewish Australians at Bondi Beach earlier in December, killing 15 people, are believed to have acted alone.



Two attackers – a father and his son – are alleged to have killed 15 people on December 14 at Sydney's iconic beach during the first day of the Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah.



The father, 50, was shot dead by police and the son was taken to hospital with injuries. The 24-year-old has been transferred to prison and charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder.



AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett said in a press conference on Tuesday that "these individuals are alleged to have acted alone."



"There is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell, or were directed by others to carry out an attack," Barrett said.



Australian police say the two had meticulously planned the shooting for months. The perpetrators are believed to have been influenced by the ideology of Islamic State.



Barrett stressed that the 24-year-old being currently before the courts "limits what information I can provide or what I can say," but she did confirm that the father and son were in the Philippines for nearly a month ahead of the attack.



Australian media had reported they received "military-style" training on the island of Mindanao, but Barrett said that that appeared unlikely.



"The initial assessment from the Philippine National Police is that the individuals rarely left their hotel, and there is no evidence to suggest they received training or underwent logistical preparation for their alleged attack," the commissioner said, adding: "I want to be clear - I am not suggesting they were there for tourism."



Barrett said that the AFP and partners have been working "tirelessly to identify and target others who may try to leverage from this heinous, hate-filled crime."



