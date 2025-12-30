The Kremlin on ⁠Tuesday said it was necessary to develop a ‍dialogue with Iran and urged ‌all parties to ‍refrain from escalation after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would support another massive strike on Iran.

Flanked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump suggested ⁠on Monday that Tehran may be working to restore its weapons programs after a U.S. strike in June. Iran ‌denies it has a nuclear weapons programme.

Moscow has cultivated closer ties with ‍Tehran since the start of ‍its war ‍in Ukraine, and ⁠this year ‍signed a strategic partnership treaty with the Islamic Republic.





