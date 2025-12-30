 Contact Us
News World Russia urges restraint as Trump warns Iran of possible strike

Russia urges restraint as Trump warns Iran of possible strike

The Kremlin urged de-escalation and dialogue with Iran after President Trump signaled support for a massive strike on Tehran over its alleged weapons programs.

Reuters WORLD
Published December 30,2025
Subscribe
RUSSIA URGES RESTRAINT AS TRUMP WARNS IRAN OF POSSIBLE STRIKE

The Kremlin on ⁠Tuesday said it was necessary to develop a ‍dialogue with Iran and urged ‌all parties to ‍refrain from escalation after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would support another massive strike on Iran.

Flanked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump suggested ⁠on Monday that Tehran may be working to restore its weapons programs after a U.S. strike in June. Iran ‌denies it has a nuclear weapons programme.

Moscow has cultivated closer ties with ‍Tehran since the start of ‍its war ‍in Ukraine, and ⁠this year ‍signed a strategic partnership treaty with the Islamic Republic.