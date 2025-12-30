Many parts of New Zealand without power as severe weather batters country

Many parts of New Zealand remain without power as severe weather has continued to batter much of the country, local broadcaster RNZ reported on Tuesday.

Thousands of properties are without power as the wild weather affected the northern parts of the country, with officials saying some parts of the affected area may be without power overnight.

Horowhenua District Council announced that there is significant damage to the power lines between Shannon and Tokomaru, and supply to those areas may not be restored tonight.

Many properties in the Kapiti district may also be without power overnight.

State Highway 57 remains closed in some parts due to fallen trees on the highway.

Nearly 10,000 properties lost power in the Tasman district after trees came down on power lines.

The rains have moved further south, while several weather warnings remain in place for the next couple of days.