Kremlin says Russia to continue dialogue on Ukrainian settlement mainly with US

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia will continue to negotiate a Ukrainian settlement, but that following the attack on the Russian president's residence, it will do so primarily with the US.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov claimed that the attack was a "terrorist act aimed at derailing the negotiation process."

He recalled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Christmas address, in which he wished death on an unnamed person, claiming he was referring to Putin.

"It is directed not only personally against President Putin—and here I would still like to recall Zelenskyy's Christmas address and the words he spoke about Putin — but it is also directed against (US President Donald) Trump, aimed at undermining President Trump's efforts to contribute to a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," he said.

Peskov added that Kyiv's "provocations, acts of state terrorism, are not capable of shaking this level of confidential dialogue between" Putin and Trump.

"The presidents maintain a confidential nature of dialogue and continue to talk," he said.

Regarding the consequences, Peskov stated that the diplomatic result would be a toughening of Russia's negotiating position, and militarily, Russian forces "know how, with what, and when to respond."

When asked how exactly Russia would toughen its stance, Peskov said: "Naturally, as with our negotiating position before, we do not intend to do this publicly."

The spokesman criticized Zelenskyy and Western media for trying to justify the attack, calling it "insane."

"We see that Zelensky himself is trying to deny it, and many Western media, playing along with the Kyiv regime, are starting to push narratives that, supposedly, this didn't happen," he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha denied Kyiv's involvement and demanded that Russia provide evidence.

"Almost a day has passed, and Russia still hasn't provided any credible evidence to support its accusations. And it won't. Because there isn't any," he said.

He voiced disappointment with reactions from countries including the UAE, India and Pakistan, which he said "expressed concern about an attack that never happened," arguing their reaction would have differed if Russia had struck a Ukrainian government site.

Asked about proof of the incident, Peskov said: "I don't think there should be any evidence here if such a massive drone raid was carried out, which, thanks to the well-coordinated work of air defense, were shot down and neutralized."

"As for the wreckage, that is a matter for our military," he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Monday that Kyiv carried out an attack using 91 UAVs on Putin's state residence in the Novgorod region on the night of December 29. According to him, all drones were destroyed, and there were no reported casualties or damage from the wreckage.

Zelenskyy denied the claims on US social media company X, arguing the accusations seek to "undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts" with Trump's team and "justify additional attacks against Ukraine."

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also said that Putin, in a telephone conversation, drew Trump's attention to the attack, which occurred "practically immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and warned that it would not remain "without the most serious response."

Putin also told the American leader that Russia's position in Ukraine settlement talks would be reconsidered, Ushakov added.

Turning to Trump's statement about readiness to strike Iran if Tehran resumes its nuclear program, the Kremlin spokesman said Moscow continues to develop constructive relations with Tehran, including by contributing to easing tensions in the region.

"We ourselves continue to develop good, constructive relations with Tehran, including by contributing to the easing of tensions in this troubled region."