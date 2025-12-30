Ivory Coast’s ruling party secures parliamentary majority

Ivory Coast's ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party secured a majority in Saturday's parliamentary elections, winning 197 of the 255 seats of the National Assembly, official provisional results announced Monday by the Independent Electoral Commission showed.

According to the commission, out of 8.5 million registered voters, turnout was recorded at 35.04%.

The opposition Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire-African Democratic Rally (PDCI-RDA) won 32 seats, while independent candidates won 23 seats.

Other small parties, including The Ox-Victory for Development party, won one seat each.

The commission reported some isolated incidents, indicating that particularly in the constituency of Marcory commune, acts of violence led to the destruction of ballot boxes at five polling stations.

This, however, didn't have an impact on the overall sincerity of the election, the commission said.

In accordance with the electoral code, candidates and parties have a period of five days to lodge any complaints, which will be examined before the proclamation of the final results by the country's top court in the coming days.

The election followed an October presidential poll that was won by incumbent President Alassane Ouattara.

The African Peoples' Party-Cote d'Ivoire (PPA-CI) of former President Laurent Gbagbo boycotted the election, citing unmet conditions for free, fair and credible polls.