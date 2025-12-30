Coalition of Willing to meet in Ukraine for security talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday that security advisers from the "Coalition of the Willing" will meet in Ukraine on Jan. 3 to coordinate defense strategies following a report from the head of Ukraine's National Defense and Security Council, Rustem Umerov.

"Shortly after that, discussions will take place at the leaders' level-the meetings are necessary. We are planning it for January 6 in France," Zelensky said on Telegram.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian team is in constant contact with Washington regarding the upcoming diplomatic efforts.

The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to Trump's team for their "readiness to participate in all effective formats" as the country prepares for a new round of negotiations.

Zelensky noted that he had consulted with Umerov to define the immediate priorities for these sessions, asserting that the government is "not losing a single day" in its diplomatic outreach.

The announcement follows a high-stakes meeting between Zelensky and Trump in Florida on Sunday, where the US leader claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very generous" and willing to help rebuild Ukraine with low-cost energy.

In a subsequent interview with Fox News on Monday, Zelensky countered these claims, stating he does not trust Putin and emphasizing that Ukraine cannot "defend the sky" or win without continued American missile and air defense support.