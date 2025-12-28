Wreckage removal completed at Ankara jet crash site that killed Libyan army chief

Wreckage removal has been completed at the site of a private jet crash in Ankara's Haymana district that killed all eight people on board, including Libya's Chief of General Staff Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, officials said Sunday.

The aircraft crashed near Kesikkavak village in Haymana on Dec. 23, killing all eight people, including a five-member military delegation and three crew members.

Operations were coordinated from a center set up by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Teams from Libya and France carried out on-site inspections on Wednesday alongside Turkish officials.

Following the inspections, wreckage removal began, with aircraft parts loaded onto trucks using heavy machinery and transported from the area.

After the work was completed, the gendarmerie and AFAD teams began to withdraw from the site.



