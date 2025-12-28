Arab League calls on UN Security Council to take firm stance against Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

The Arab League called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday to take a firm stance against Israel's "illegal" recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland, warning the move threatens international peace and security.

The appeal came in a final statement issued by the pan-Arab body after an emergency meeting in Cairo held at the level of permanent delegates upon Somalia's request and backed by several member states.

According to the statement, the meeting "strongly condemned Israel's recognition of the northwestern Somali region known as Somaliland," saying the move aims to advance unacceptable political, security and economic agendas.

It affirmed its "categorical rejection" of any measures stemming from the recognition that could facilitate plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians or allow the use of northern Somali ports to establish military bases.

The meeting also asked Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to formally address the presidency of the UN Security Council, the UN secretary-general and the chairperson of the African Union Commission to urge them to take a "firm position" against Israel's recognition of Somaliland as a step that constitutes a threat to international peace and security.

Israel became the world's first country to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state on Friday, drawing condemnation from Türkiye, a close ally of Somalia, and countries in Africa and the Middle East, among others.

Global backlash grows over Israel's recognition of Somaliland, with many countries condemning the move as a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government struggling to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.