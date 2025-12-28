TRNC premier backs Turkish president’s Cyprus remarks, reiterates two-state solution

The prime minister of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) voiced support for Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent remarks, stressing that a fair, lasting and realistic solution on the island is possible only based on two sovereign states.

In a statement on Sunday, reacting to remarks by Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nikos Christodoulides, Ünal Üstel said recent statements citing UN resolutions as determining the form of a settlement reveal an insistence on federation and a rejection of any alternative.

Emphasizing that this approach rejects a solution based on two sovereign states and aims to impose a unilateral model on the Turkish Cypriot people. Reiterating that "our position is clear, explicit and indisputable," Üstel stressed that this view is neither temporary nor tactical.

He said this stance reflects a historical and legitimate will distilled from the Turkish Cypriot people's struggle for existence, adding: "President Erdoğan's clarity on this issue is not merely a political thesis for us, it is a strategic compass that illuminates our path."

He said progress cannot be achieved through ambiguous language or models subtly imposed by the Greek Cypriot side, stressing that the sovereign equality of Turkish Cypriots cannot be left to "selective interpretations of UN resolutions."

"The chapter of federation is closed," Üstel said, adding that efforts to revive failed models are doomed to fail against the will of the people.

He said those advocating a two-state solution have a responsibility to clearly explain to the Turkish Cypriot people the implications of joint statements signed under UN auspices, calling it a test of sincerity.

"The Turkish Cypriot people know what they want. Our motherland Türkiye stands behind this stance," Üstel said, adding they will continue on this path decisively.

Erdoğan, speaking at a party meeting on Dec. 24, said Türkiye would not allow the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots to be usurped, and that agreements or messages would not change Türkiye's policy.