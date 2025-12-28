Three Iranian satellites launched from Russia, state media says

Three more Iranian satellites were sent into ⁠space on Russia's Soyuz launchers on Sunday, Iranian state media said, ‍as the two U.S.-sanctioned nations extend their space collaboration.

Iran ‌has increasingly ‍relied on its ally Russia to put satellites in orbit in recent years, with the latest three intended to help with monitoring agriculture, natural resources and the environment.

"These satellites were designed and produced by Iranian scientists ... despite all ⁠the sanctions and threats," Iran's ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told state TV in reference to Western measures over Tehran's nuclear programme.

"We are working together (with Russia) in different ‌areas. Some are evident and some we don't like to clarify." Iran's official IRNA news agency said the three ‍satellites - Paya, Zafar 2,and a second Kowsar - were ‍for low-earth ‍orbit.

Since Russia's invasion ⁠of Ukraine in ‍2022, Iran and Russia have deepened ties, with Western countries accusing Iran of providing missiles and drones ⁠for Russian ‌attacks.

Tehran denies that.





















