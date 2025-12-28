Cambodia-Thailand border calm for 2nd day following ceasefire

Calm prevailed along the Cambodia-Thailand border for a second consecutive day on Sunday following the ceasefire agreement reached by the two sides, Cambodian defense officials said.

Speaking at a news briefing, Ministry of National Defense spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said the situation on the frontline has remained stable since noon on Saturday, when the ceasefire took effect, state-run Agence Kampuchea Presse reported.

The Thai military also confirmed that violence had subsided, although some movement was observed in certain locations, according to Thai media outlet Khaosod.

The two Southeast Asian countries signed a ceasefire agreement Saturday, ending nearly 20 days of clashes that killed dozens and displaced nearly 1 million civilians along their disputed border.

Under the agreement, the sides committed to an immediate halt to all hostilities involving any type of weapon and pledged to avoid unprovoked fire, troop advances, or movements toward each other's positions.

They also agreed to maintain current troop numbers and refrain from reinforcements along the border to prevent further escalation.

Thailand also agreed to return all 18 Cambodian soldiers it has had in its custody since July, after the ceasefire has been fully maintained for 72 hours.

The two countries' top diplomats are expected to meet on Monday during a tripartite meeting hosted by China in southwestern Yunnan province.

Around 99 people have been killed over the past 20 days since clashes resumed on Dec. 8, a day after a border skirmish wounded two Thai soldiers.

In total, 26 Thai soldiers and a civilian were killed in the fighting. Additionally, 41 other civilians died due to "collateral effects" amid the border clashes, according to Thai authorities.

Cambodia's Interior Ministry said 31 Cambodian civilians were killed.

Thailand and Cambodia have a long-running border dispute that has repeatedly erupted into violence, including clashes in July in which at least 48 people were killed.





