UN Command reasserts authority over Korea border amid South shift

The US-led United Nations Command (UNC) reaffirmed its authority over the line separating the two Koreas, pushing back against a recent internal revision by South Korea's military aimed at preventing accidental border clashes with the North, local media reported Sunday.

The UNC said it remains committed to upholding the 1953 Armistice Agreement, including the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), and to supporting measures that prevent escalation and maintain stability inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), according to Yonhap News, citing the UNC statement.

The command stressed that the MDL was formally established during armistice negotiations and is clearly depicted in documents of the agreement signed on July 27, 1953.

"Since 1953, UNC has been the successful administrator of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a role that has been essential in maintaining stability, especially amid periods of heightened inter-Korean tensions," the UNC said.

The statement came after reports that South Korea's military refined its border rules to address discrepancies between existing MDL markers.

Last week, the South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff said troops were instructed to prioritize UNC-installed MDL markers, while also applying South Korean military maps and a connecting line when markers are unclear.

The UN Command said any military talks related to the Military Demarcation Line must be conducted under its auspices as required by the armistice, after South Korea proposed dialogue with Pyongyang to address a rise in North Korean border crossings.

The statement also followed the UNC's rare objection this month to a Seoul-backed bill seeking control over non-military access to the DMZ, with the command stressing that it has administered the zone since 1953 to preserve stability during periods of heightened inter-Korean tensions.





