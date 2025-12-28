SOMALI PRESIDENT CONDEMNS ISRAELS NETANYAHU FOR ‘BLATANT ATTACK’ ON SOMALIA’S SOVEREIGNTY

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his "blatant attack" on Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as his "disregard for international law and established norms" during the joint parliament's special session to discuss the issue.

In his address to a special joint session of the federal parliament in the capital, Mogadishu, Mohamud strongly condemned Israel's recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region.

"Such null and void actions risk further destabilizing the Horn of Africa region and reviving extremist elements, undermining the significant gains made in the fight against international terrorism," the president warned.

He said his country is committed to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He added that the breakaway Somaliland region will "remain an inseparable part of the Federal Republic of Somalia."

Mohamud also held a consultative meeting with former national leaders and opposition figures as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national cohesion and unity in the face of Israel's violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israel became the world's first country to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state on Friday, drawing condemnation from Türkiye, a close ally of Somalia, and countries in Africa and the Middle East, among others.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government struggling to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.