10 alleged Epstein co-conspirators show up in files, partially redacted

Ten people acted as alleged co-conspirators with the late Jeffrey Epstein in an international sex trafficking ring, but their names are partially redacted in the latest dump of Epstein files to be released, The Washington Times reported.

But prosecutors are not filing new cases against these individuals due to a lack of evidence, said the right-leaning daily.

Since 2005, US prosecutors have publicly named at least seven people as suspects, with only one prosecuted-Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's colleague and sometimes girlfriend, currently serving time in a minimum-security prison after she was moved there this summer.

The list from the recently released Epstein files included two prominent men named as co-conspirators in 2019 Justice Department documents: US billionaire Leslie Wexner-a longtime Epstein business associate-and French modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel, who committed suicide in 2022.

Wexner said through his lawyer that he has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

In 2007, four women-Sarah Kellen, Lesley Groff, Adriana Ross and Nadia Marcinkova-were named by prosecutors as co-conspirators.

They were shielded from further prosecution under a 2008 prosecutors' deal with Epstein that let him plead guilty to lesser state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from a minor-a "sweetheart" deal, say his critics. Judges later found the deal broke the law by failing to notify Epstein's victims.

- Epstein accused of operating sprawling exploitation network

The court documents from Maxwell's criminal trial shows that Kellen, now an interior designer, was living in Epstein's Palm Beach mansion during his sex trafficking crimes.

According to the victims, Kellen arranged meetings for females to provide massages to Epstein and escorted girls into the room where they were sexually assaulted. Afterwards, she allegedly took nude photos of the underage victims on Epstein's behalf and paid them for the pictures.

Meanwhile Groff, who was Epstein's executive assistant, facilitated Epstein's sexual abuse and paid the victims, according to the documents.

Polish model Ross, who worked in Epstein's Palm Beach mansion in the early 2000s, turns up frequently in the flight logs of Epstein's private plane, including on trips with former President Bill Clinton, said the documents.

Marcinko was described by the lawsuit as Epstein's "traveling companion" who "participated in sex acts with minors and Epstein."

However, some of the called co-conspirators denied their participation in sex trafficking ring and declared themselves victims.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.

The Epstein case has remained a politically charged issue in the US, with lawmakers and victims' advocates from across the spectrum demanding greater transparency about his network of associates and any individuals who may have facilitated his crimes.



