Israel says two Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military on Friday said it killed two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said "two terrorists" crossed the so-called yellow line in southern Gaza and approached Israeli troops.



The two men posed an "immediate threat" and were "eliminated" after being identified, the statement continued.



Israeli soldiers retreated behind the yellow line in the Gaza Strip following the ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which came into effect on October 10.



Marked by yellow concrete elements and signs, the line represents a new division of territory in the Gaza Strip and extends between 1.5 and 6.5 kilometres into the coastal area. Israel thus controls slightly more than half of Gaza.



Israel's chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, recently declared the yellow line to be the new border with the Gaza Strip.



Despite the ceasefire, sporadic incidents have continued to cause fatalities in Gaza as the Israeli military continues to target Hamas commanders and positions.

