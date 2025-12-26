Zelensky says he will meet with Trump soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday announced a trip to meet with US President Donald Trump in the coming days.



"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level - with President Trump in the near future," Zelensky wrote on X.



He said this came after Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's lead negotiator in the peace talks seeking a way to end the war that Russia started nearly four years ago, reported on his latest contacts with the US side.



"A lot can be decided before the New Year," Zelensky wrote.



