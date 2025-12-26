Trump announces US airstrikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria

The US conducted "powerful and deadly" strikes against ISIS (Daesh) targets in northwest Nigeria, President Donald Trump announced Thursday on his Truth Social platform.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries," he said.

"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.

"The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing," he added.



