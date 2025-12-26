Israeli army launches airstrikes in eastern, Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on Friday, targeting areas in eastern and southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media.

Israeli fighter jets struck the outskirts of Hermel in eastern Lebanon, as they also hit the towns of Bouslaiya and Jbaa in the south, Lebanon's National News Agency NNA reported.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that it targeted what it described as Hezbollah structures, training and qualification compound grounds, and weapon storage at several locations in Lebanon.

There was no immediate comment from the Lebanese group Hezbollah on the report.

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others injured.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.