NASA prepares Artemis 2: First manned Moon flyby since 1972

NASA, which reached lunar orbit with Apollo 8 in 1968, is preparing to repeat the milestone half a century later with the Artemis 2 mission at the beginning of 2026. The 10-day journey will carry four astronauts.

The Apollo 8 mission of 1968 is considered a turning point in human spaceflight history, marking the first time humans left Earth orbit and entered the gravitational field of another celestial body. At a time when humanity was struggling with wars and social crises, this achievement represented more than just a scientific victory.

Now, NASA is preparing Artemis 2 with similar strategic determination. The 10-day mission will take a four-astronaut crew around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft, using one of the world's most powerful rockets, the Space Launch System (SLS), in its first manned deep-space test.

The mission is technically critical, as it will be the first human flight near the Moon since 1972. Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen will follow a route extending to the Moon's far side in a capsule named "Integrity."

As other actors, such as China, pursue Moon plans, Artemis 2 aims to validate all vital systems for the next stage—Artemis 3, a crewed lunar landing. Despite budget debates and institutional changes, the project highlights how space science can drive exploration and offer a societal vision even in challenging times.