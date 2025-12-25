Ukraine claims to have taken back 5 villages from Russian forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday that its forces took back five villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region after a counteroffensive operation that lasted over 100 days.

"The operation to capture the settlements lasted more than 100 days in the autumn of 2025, with the support of soldiers from the 20th Army Corps," the 225th Separate Assault Regiment said in a statement.

The military unit further claimed that the 3rd Assault Battalion maintained its positions and conducted continuous offensive actions throughout the period, describing the sustained advancement as a "unique case" for the unit.

The military command added that all personnel involved in the operation have been nominated for state awards.

The statement indicated that further details and firsthand accounts from the soldiers involved would be released in the coming days.

The reported advance comes as the frontline shifts across eastern and southern Ukraine, with both sides launching localized offensives to gain strategic high ground before winter intensifies.

Dnipropetrovsk has remained a frequent target of long-range strikes and ground incursions due to its proximity to the active conflict zones in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian side has yet to comment on Ukraine's latest claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing conflicts.