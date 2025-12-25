US expresses concern over Cambodia-Thailand 'violence,' offers to facilitate talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday expressed concern about ongoing "violence" between Cambodia and Thailand during a phone call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Rubio reiterated US President Donald Trump's "desire for peace and the need to fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords," according to a statement by the State Department.

The two countries signed a peace agreement in October at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the presence of Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, but it was suspended after Thai soldiers were seriously injured in a landmine explosion in a border province.

"Secretary Rubio further reaffirmed that the United States is prepared to facilitate discussions to ensure peace and stability between Cambodia and Thailand," the statement added.

The call came as Thailand and Cambodia held their first military talks on Wednesday in Thailand's Chanthaburi province amid fresh clashes, with the total death toll on both sides reaching 96 on the 18th day of the recent conflict.

The meeting, which reportedly lasted less than an hour, marked the first military talks since renewed clashes began on Dec. 8. The two sides will continue military negotiations on Friday.

Thai authorities said 23 Thai soldiers and one civilian were killed in the fighting, adding that 41 other civilians died as "collateral effects." Cambodia's Interior Ministry said 31 Cambodian civilians were killed.

Nearly a million people have been displaced on both sides since the renewed clashes began.