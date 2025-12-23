US Justice Department releases 30,000 more Epstein files as full disclosure remains elusive

The US Justice Department released 30,000 additional Jeffrey Epstein-related documents Tuesday, though full disclosure of the investigation remains incomplete due to ongoing reviews and redactions.

"Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against (US) President (Donald) Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," the department said on the US social media company X.

It dismissed the allegations as "unfounded and false," and said: "If they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

The department emphasized that it is releasing the materials with legally mandated protections for victims of the disgraced sex offender Epstein, demonstrating its "commitment to the law and transparency."

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported the documents were accessible for several hours Monday afternoon and evening, but appeared to have been removed later. Neither the agency nor the White House provided a reason for the temporary removal.

The Justice Department previously released thousands of Epstein-related documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by Trump on Nov. 19. Those files included photos of prominent figures, grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many pages were heavily redacted to protect victims.

Democrats have criticized redactions as violating transparency, while the Justice Department defended the redactions to protect exploitation material and survivor privacy.