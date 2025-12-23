Zelensky says several draft documents prepared following Ukraine-US talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that several draft documents have been prepared following talks between Kyiv and Washington in the US over the weekend.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelensky announced a meeting with Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, during which they delivered a report after working "productively" with the American side.

"They worked productively with envoys of President (Donald) Trump, and several draft documents have now been prepared," Zelensky said, adding: "In particular, these include documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on recovery, and on a basic framework for ending this war."

He expressed that these documents have been set in such a way to correspond to the goal of ending the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war and the need to prevent another conflict.

"Each round of negotiations and meetings contributes to safeguarding Ukraine's interests, and we will continue this work in the same constructive manner," he further said, also expressing gratitude to European partners for their support and coordination.

The Ukrainian president went on to say that Kyiv looks forward to continuing its dialogue with Washington, adding: "It is essential that diplomacy always goes hand in hand with the necessary pressure on Russia and the necessary support for Ukraine."

Zelensky announced in an earlier statement on X on Monday evening that Ukraine's negotiating team is returning from Miami following talks, and that "everything possible" needed to be done for initial drafts had already been done.

"The core of all documents is ready. The core one. There are certain things we are not prepared to accept. And there are things-of that I am sure-that the Russians are not prepared to accept either. The Americans are currently continuing negotiations with Russian representatives. They will hold talks, and then we will receive feedback from them. From our side, they have received all the information," he added.

On Sunday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on X that the Ukrainian delegation held a series of "productive and constructive" meetings in Florida with American and European negotiators over three days, as part of efforts to end the ongoing conflict.

He added that a separate US-Ukraine meeting focused on four key documents, including the further development of a 20-point plan, aligning positions on both multilateral and US security guarantee frameworks for Ukraine, and advancing an economic and prosperity plan for the country's recovery.

Later that day, Witkoff announced separate meetings between the American delegation and Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev over the past two days "to advance President Trump's peace plan on Ukraine."

Both meetings are the latest in a series of negotiations since November focused on a peace framework to end the Ukraine war, which is based on a draft proposal by the US that has since been refined.