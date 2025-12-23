Pressuring to take over Greenland ‘not acceptable,’ premier says after US envoy appointment

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen smile during their meeting at Marienborg in Kongens Lyngby, Denmark, on April 27, 2025. (AP File Photo)

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Monday that pressuring to take over a "sovereign country" is "not acceptable" following an announcement by the US of a special envoy to the territory.

"The Americans know that we support them; they know there is no obstacle to the United States increasing security in the Arctic on Greenlandic territory if they wish to do so. But going from that to pressuring to take over a country that is populated and has its own sovereignty is not acceptable," Nielsen told the daily Sermitsiaq.

Recounting that US Ambassador to Denmark Ken Howery had voiced Washington's understanding during a recent visit that Greenland does not wish to become part of the US, Nielsen said Washington is openly speaking with "two voices" when it comes to Greenland.

"What we are experiencing now is the exact opposite of dialogue with the ambassador, because the fact that (US President Donald) Trump in no way informed us of the appointment and in no way told us about the intentions behind the appointment is one-way communication on Trump's part. It takes at least two to have a conversation, and that has not happened," he explained.

Nielsen noted that allies must be able to trust one another, stressing that he hopes this will be the case in the current situation with the US.

"At no point have we been contacted by the United States about the plans for this special envoy, so I am just as much in the dark as everyone else about what this person is supposed to do. But I note from the media that he is to assist Trump in his efforts to take over our country," he also said.

Trump announced that Jeff Landry, the governor of the US state of Louisiana, will serve as Washington's special envoy to Greenland.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Landry recognizes "how essential Greenland is" for US national security and will strongly advance the country's interests to ensure the safety of allies and the wider world.

Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening it to a "large real estate deal."

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.