NATO CHIEF: EUROPES SECURITY DEPENDS ON UKRAINES STRENGTH

NATO chief: Europe's security depends on Ukraine's strength

To prevent Vladimir Putin from attacking a NATO member, Ukraine must remain strong, NATO chief Mark Rutte told dpa, urging sustained support as the year ends to avoid "growing security risks" for Europe.

DPA WORLD Published December 23,2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is urging continued support for Ukraine as 2025 comes to a close, warning that Europe would face growing security risks if its resolve wavers.



To prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from attempting an attack on a NATO member, Ukraine must remain strong, Rutte said in a recent interview with dpa.



He also stressed the need for NATO members to increase defence spending, in line with commitments agreed at the alliance's summit in The Hague in June.



"If we do those two things, we are strong enough to defend ourselves, and Putin will never try," Rutte said, referring to a potential Russian attack on the alliance.



The former Dutch prime minister said rearmament needs to happen quickly. Depending on intelligence assessments, the security situation could otherwise become dangerous as early as 2027, he said.



Rutte pointed to Russia's military spending as evidence of the threat posed by Putin, saying Moscow is now devoting more than 40% of its state budget to defence.



He added that the war in Ukraine had shown Putin's willingness to accept heavy losses, citing estimates that around 1.1 million Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.



Rutte remained cautious when asked whether US-led efforts to end the war might come to fruition next year.



"I don't want to make predictions," the NATO chief said.



"I can only say that everybody is working extremely hard, the Americans, the Europeans, and of course, Ukraine."



He again stressed the importance of Ukraine being given "very strong" security guarantees as part of any peace deal, to prevent Russia from attacking again.



Rutte, who has consistently credited US President Donald Trump with "having broken the deadlock" in the peace negotiations after taking office in January, said he was "not worried" at all that Washington might no longer be a reliable partner under the new administration.



He pointed to the new US National Security Strategy, which was considered by many in Europe as a clear sign of a widening rift, saying that it "clearly states that for the US, a priority is a safe Europe [and] a strong NATO."



"The US has its own specific interests in NATO, which is, of course, Europe staying safe, but also the Arctic," Rutte said.



"A safe Arctic is crucial for the United States, and we can only defend that together, European and American NATO allies."



Meanwhile, Rutte also expressed optimism regarding NATO defence spending, after allies agreed to raise expenditure to at least 3.5% of gross domestic product at a summit in June. Under the new targets, an additional 1.5% are to be spent on defence-related projects such as infrastructure.



He singled out Germany in particular, praising Berlin for "a very impressive way leading the pack."



Rutte noted that Germany, Europe's biggest economy, aims to raise its defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2029, ahead of the agreed deadline of 2035.



