Macron reaffirms France’s support for sovereignty of Denmark, Greenland

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday reaffirmed his country's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland.

Referring to his visit to Greenland's capital Nuuk last June, Macron said Greenland "belongs to its people," while Denmark "is its guarantor."

"I associate my voice with that of Europeans to express our full solidarity," he said on US social media company X.

France, Macron added, remains committed to upholding international law and supporting its European partners in safeguarding territorial integrity.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Jeff Landry, the governor of Louisiana, would serve as the US special envoy to Greenland.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Landry recognizes "how essential Greenland is" for US national security and will strongly advance the country's interests to ensure the safety of allies and the wider world.

Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening it to a "large real estate deal."

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.