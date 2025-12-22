Kremlin says US intelligence perception of Putin's aims as reported by Reuters is wrong

The Kremlin said on Monday that ⁠if US intelligence believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted ‍to capture all of Ukraine and ‌reclaim parts of Europe ‍that were once part of the Soviet Union, then US intelligence was wrong.

Reuters cited six unidentified sources as saying that US intelligence reports continue to warn that Putin has not abandoned what ⁠it said was his aim of capturing all of Ukraine and reclaiming parts of Europe that once were part of the Soviet Union, including ‌NATO members.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow did not know how reliable the sources ‍quoted by Reuters were, but that if ‍the report ‍was accurate then ⁠the US intelligence conclusions were wrong.

"This is absolutely not true," Peskov said of the US intelligence conclusions as ⁠reported ‌by Reuters.

























